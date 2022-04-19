Jahangirpuri Violence: Congress Blames Centre For Communal Fights, Claims 'BJP Was Aware'

At a time when a political debate has erupted over the Jahangirpuri violence incident which came just a week after similar clashes broke out on the occasion of Ram Navami, Congress leader Rashid Alvi has launched a direct attack on the BJP-led centre stating that the government did nothing despite being aware of the situation. Further referring to the clashes on Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti, Alvi also claimed that the situation is very bad as the fight over religion continues to occur in the country unabated for nearly 8 years now.

Rashid Alvi while speaking to ANI said, "On Ram Navami, such incidents took place and the government was aware of it. Then why was the police not present in Jahangirpuri and around the mosques?" Also asserting that the government could have stopped the incident if intended, he went on to blame the government for the clashes further raising questions about what the central agencies and the police were doing.

Also alleging that clashes in Jahangirpuri were intentional, Alvi said that it is not about societal responsibility adding that the police work under the BJP. "If the police were present, would that have even been possible?", he asked.

Loudspeakers should be banned at all religious places: Rashid Alvi

Speaking on the controversy over playing loudspeakers in religious places, the Congress leader stated that speakers should be banned in all the religious sites including mosques, temples, and gurudwaras as the fights are taking place because of loudspeakers and it should be immediately banned.

"If loudspeakers are the reason behind the fight then it should be banned. At least, this will save the lives of the people", he said further adding that religion has become a topic of fight in the country. "There is only one lord and we all worship him, however, loudspeaker and Hanuman Chalisa have now become a reason for the fight and I believe it should be banned from every place", Alvi added.

Further condemning the remarks made by Himachal Pradesh Akhil Bhartiya Sant Parishad in charge of Yati Satyadevanand Saraswati in Una, the Congress said that such statements are made to spoil the atmosphere. "If saints want Hindus to give birth to four children then they can do it. But what about the law made by the BJP government on two children, this will create problems for Bhagwant Mann, Modi, and Yogi", he added.

His reaction came in view of the statements made by Saraswati at a meeting in Una, Himachal Pradesh on Sunday where he said that Hindus should give birth to more children to protect their families, humanity, and Sanatan Dharm

Image: ANI/PTI