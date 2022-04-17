Jahangirpuri Violence Conspirator Arrested, Was Previously Booked 5 Times Under Arms Act

Following the Hanuman Jayanthi rally clash witnessed in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, the Delhi Police on Sunday arrested another conspirator of the violence who has been identified as a history-sheeter. According to Dependra Pathak, Special CP, Law & Order, 35-year-old Ansar, a resident of B-Block of Jahangirpuri was arrested on Sunday. He is said to be involved in two cases of assault and was also repeatedly arrested under the Arms Act in the past.

"During the investigation of case FIR no. 440/22 of PS Jahangirpuri, one of the conspirators namely Ansar,s/o Allauddin, 35 yrs, r/o B Block, Jahangirpuri has been arrested. He was found to be previously involved in two cases of assault and was also arrested repeatedly under preventive sections and booked 5 times under Gambling Act and Arms Act. Further investigation is in progress," the officer informed.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 353, 332, 323, 427, 436, 307, 120B of the IPC and 27 of the Arms Act in the Jahangirpuri violence case where 14 accused persons have been arrested, including the man who opened fire at a police official. Identification of perpetrators is ongoing and the police are investigating the matter.

"We'll be looking into CCTV footage and human intelligence inputs. stringent action will be taken against those involved in rioting," said Special CP Pathak.

Violence breaks out in Jahangirpuri

On April 16, clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area leaving several including police personnel injured. Stone-pelting was witnessed and some vehicles were also torched, in what witnesses said seemed like a 'pre-planned' attack on the occasion of the festival. According to the FIR, 40-50 rounds of tear gas were shelled to bring the situation in Jahangirpuri under control.

On Sunday, injured police officer ASI Arun Kumar spoke exclusively to Republic and gave a detailed account of how the clashes took place during Shobha Yatra. The ASI informed that it was unlikely that so many people could have gathered in large numbers without planning, and shared that the rioters used swords and sticks to attack the Hanuman Jayanti procession.

Notably, similar clashes with stone-pelting were witnessed just days ago during Ram Navami, where processions in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, and several other states were targeted.