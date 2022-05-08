Jahangirpuri Violence: Court Denies Bail To 8 Accused In Case, Pulls Up Delhi Police

Delhi's Rohini Court on Saturday, May 7 denied bail to eight persons in the Jahangirpuri riots case. The eight accused who have been denied bail include-- Imteyaz, Noor Alam, Shiekh Hamid, Ahmad Ali, Sheikh Hamid, S.K. Sahahada, Sheikh Zakir, and Ahir.

While opposing their bail, the public prosecutor for the state argued that all eight accused had been identified on the basis of CCTV footage from the day of the attack as well as the statement of eye­witnesses.

"The other witnesses are being motivated to come forward to give their version, but they are not coming forward as the accused/applicant and other culprits are known criminals in the area. The investigation of the case is still going and chargesheet is yet to be filed," the public prosecutor said.

Denying bail to the accused, the court noted that releasing the persons may influence the witnesses. "The apprehension has been expressed by the prosecution that the public witnesses will not come forward as the rioters are known criminals of the area. Therefore, the apprehension of threatening/influencing the witnesses cannot be ruled at this stage, if the accused/applicant is enlarged on bail at this stage. The chargesheet is yet to be filed. The allegations are serious against the accused/applicant," the order read, adding that the applications stand dismissed.

Court raps Delhi Police

The Court also took note of the prosecution's submission that the last procession which was passing through, during which the unfortunate riots took place, was 'illegal' having no prior permission from the police. It rapped the Delhi police for not stopping the illegal procession and said that it prima facie reflects their 'failure'.

"It appears that local police instead of performing their duty in stopping the said illegal procession in the beginning itself and dispersing the crowd was accompanying them to the entire route which later on led to unfortunate riots between the two communities. It prima facie reflects the utter failure on the part of local police in stopping the said procession having no permission," the order read, asserting that the liability should be fixed on guilty officers. The Commissioner of Police has been asked to look into the issue.

Jahangirpuri Violence

On April 16, clashes broke out during Hanuman Jayanti processions in Northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area leaving several including police personnel injured. Stone-pelting was witnessed and some vehicles were also torched, in what locals said seemed like a 'pre-planned' attack on the occasion of the festival. After Union Home Minister Amit Shah's call for 'stringent action', National Security Act (NSA) was slapped against the accused persons, and an FIR was filed at the Jahangirpuri Police Station under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 307, 323, 332, 353, 427, and 436 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act. So far, 28 accused have been arrested.