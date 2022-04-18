Jahangirpuri Violence: Crime Branch Arrests One More Accused, CCTV Videos Being Analysed

In a major development in the Jahangirpuri violence case, the crime branch has arrested one more accused in Delhi. The police have so far arrested 23 people in connection with the case where clashes broke out between two communities during the Shobha yatra on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. According to sources, the crime branch, which took over the probe, is now analysing CCTV footage and mobile videos in connection with the violence.

The crime branch on Monday arrested one more accused in connection with the violent clashes that broke out in Jahangirpuri. According to crime branch sources, the forensic team have also been deployed in the area to carry on the probe. “We (crime branch) have taken over the investigation in the case. Further probe is underway,” sources told Republic.

Further revealing developments in the probe, sources also said that the probe team was analysing videos available from nearby areas to identify more accused in the case. “Analysis of CCTV footage and mobile videos is underway. Dump data analysis of mobile phone towers in the area is also underway,” the sources said. They added that the local police on the ground were collecting mobile footage available on social media as well. The investigation team have so far arrested 23 persons, including 3 juveniles in connection with the case. Furthermore, the probe team have also recovered 3 firearms and 5 swords used in the attacks from the accused.

CCTV camera, mobile phone footage under scrutiny: crime branch

The probe team is also looking into the mosques if there were CCTV cameras, in order to collect video evidence and identify the attackers. They said that the collected videos would be sent to Forensic Lab for scrutiny. The crime branch is using a facial recognition system to identify the perpetrators seen in the videos accessed by the team. Meanwhile, drone cameras are being used during patrolling in the Jamia Nagar and Jasola. The local police are also carrying out preventive patrolling in Uttam Nagar.

The crime branch sources said that the forensic team was at the spot probing the case further. According to them, the forensic team would collect samples of stones and other items which were used by perpetrators during the clash. Crime branch sources told Republic that the arrested accused in the case would be produced before the court by local police.

Speaking about the developments in the case, Delhi Police Special Commissioner Dependra Pathak revealed that a total of 23 people have been arrested in the case. “So far, 23 people have been arrested and some more people have been picked up. They have been called for questioning. Delhi Police is doing its work and an investigation is going on. If there are more arrests, it will be shared with the media,” special CP Pathak said.

Accused in the custody of Delhi Police to be produced before the court today

Delhi Police had earlier arrested Ansar and Aslam, the two prime accused in the case. Both of the accused have been sent to judicial custody. The police recovered a pistol from Aslam. According to the sources in the crime branch, Aslam procured the pistol from a person named Gulli. They further informed that the accused who was in the custody of Delhi Police will be produced before the court today. The crime branch probe team would seek further custody of the accused to record their statements and confront them with various electronic and factual evidence that is being collected.

Jahangirpuri violence

On April 16, a clash broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, leaving police personnel injured. The police informed that stone-pelting was witnessed and some vehicles were also torched. An FIR was registered under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 353, 332, 323, 427, 436, 307, 120B of the IPC and 27 of the Arms Act dated April 16. Following the incident, Delhi Police Commissioner Asthana warned of strict action against agitators. He informed that adequate additional force has been deployed in Jahangirpuri and other sensitive areas.

