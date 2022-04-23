Jahangirpuri Violence: Crime Branch Questions Prime Accused Ansar's Family In Bengal

In a big development in the Jahangirpuri violence probe, Delhi police visited and probed the prime accused Mohammad Ansar's relatives in West Bengal. Delhi Police on Friday questioned the maternal uncle and other relatives of prime accused Ansar, residing in Bengal's East Midnapore. The three-member team of the Delhi Crime Branch probing the Jahangirpuri violence case talked to the relatives of the accused and is now carrying out further investigation based on the information accessed.

Delhi Police arrested Ansar on April 17, claiming that he was a key conspirator of the clashes that were reported in Delhi's Jahangirpuri. Assistant Sub-Inspector of Delhi Crime Branch Suresh Kumar who arrived at Bengal’s East Midnapore for probing informed that the investigation in the case is underway. ASI Kumar said that any further information in the case will be revealed once the probe is complete. He also added that the West Bengal police is offering full cooperation to the probe team that arrived in the state.

Meanwhile, Anwar Ali, the maternal uncle of the prime accused told ANI that Ansar is a "very good person". Speaking after being questioned by the police, he said, "He (Ansar) comes and meets everyone. He calls me Mama. I have heard and watched what happened in Delhi on TV. That was not good, but he is good," Ali said. The probe team, who arrived at East Midnapur on Friday is now carrying out further investigation in the state has left for the Diamond Harbor Police Station of South 24 Parganas district after questioning the accused’s relatives.

The questioning of the relatives of the accused comes after National Security Act (NSA) was imposed against the five culprits involved in the clashes. Top government officials had earlier informed that NSA was imposed against Ansar, Salim, Imam Sheikh alias Sonu, Dilshad, and Ahir for their involvement in the Delhi violence.

Jahangirpuri riot case

Violence broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday, April 16, leaving many police personnel injured. NSA was slapped on the accused persons after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's call for stringent action. An FIR was filed at the Jahangirpuri Police Station under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 307, 323, 332, 353, 427, and 436 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act. Days after the clashes, the NDMC carried out an anti-encroachment drive, which was halted after Supreme Court's intervention.

Amid the ongoing investigation in the case, the Delhi police on Friday chaired a peace meeting, where a few locals asserted that they have been residing in the area for several years and the clashes that took place on April 16 happened for the very first time. They also urged the police to reduce the heavy deployment in the area.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD