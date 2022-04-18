Jahangirpuri Violence: Delhi CP Rakesh Asthana Visits Injured SI Meda Lal, Lauds Efforts

A day after the violent clashes broke out in Jahangirpuri, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Sunday visited injured Sub-Inspector Meda Lal. CP Asthana visited SI Lal, who sustained a bullet injury in the violence, at his residence. During the meet, the Commissioner lauded the injured officer’s efforts and assured all assistance from the department.

Sub-Inspector Meda Lal of Jahangirpuri Police Station suffered injuries due to the violent clashes on April 16. The clashes that broke out between two communities during a religious procession ended up injuring many including police personnel. Following this, CP Asthana visited the injured SI and enquired about his well-being.

“CP Delhi visited Sub-Inspector Meda Lal of Police Station Jahangirpuri at his residence and enquired about his well being. CP, Delhi informed SI Meda Lal that the entire Force is proud of his courage and sense of duty, which helped in quickly controlling the unruly mob,” a statement by the Delhi police read. “CP assured him of all possible support and assistance from the Department during these testing times,” it further added. The police have so far arrested 21 people in connection with clashes that broke out in Jahangirpuri.

Jahangirpuri violence

On April 16, a clash broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, leaving police personnel injured. The police informed that stone-pelting was witnessed and some vehicles were also torched. An FIR was registered under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 353, 332, 323, 427, 436, 307, 120B of the IPC and 27 of the Arms Act dated April 16.

Following the Jahangirpuri violence incident, Delhi Police Commissioner Asthana warned of strict action against rioters. He informed that adequate additional force has been deployed in Jahangirpuri and other sensitive areas. Senior officers were also asked to remain in the field and closely supervise the law and order situation and undertake to patrol.

So far, 21 accused have been arrested in connection with the Delhi violence. The situation is now under control in the violence-hit region and the process of identification is being carried out based on CCTV and other video footage. Drones and facial recognition software are being used to identify assailants.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: ANI/ PTI