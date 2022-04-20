Jahangirpuri Violence: Delhi Police Dossier On 2 Accused Persons Accessed; Details Here

On Wednesday, Republic TV accessed the dossiers prepared by the Delhi Police on Gulam Rasool and Salim Sheikh alias Salim Chikna- the accused in the Jahangirpuri violence. A day earlier, Rasool was arrested for supplying arms to Sonu Chikna who opened fire during the communal clashes. On the other hand, Sheikh and 4 others have been booked under the National Security Act (NSA) which empowers the authorities to detain a person if they are satisfied that he/she is a threat to national security or to prevent him/her from disrupting public order.

As per the dossier, Salim Sheikh could not study due to the economic problems faced by his family, got into bad company in the last few years and started committing theft to earn more money. He was accused of robbing a person of Rs.600 and some documents along with a friend on March 9, 2010, and was arrested in connection with this case after being charged under Sections 341, 392 and 397 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Arms Act. However, the trial, in this case, is yet to be concluded.

In its dossier on Rasool, the Delhi Police mentioned that he too was illiterate and sold fish at a shop before getting into bad company. It revealed that the aforesaid accused had stolen jewellery from a house with his associates on May 8, 2017, and went to jail in this matter. It is pertinent to note that the Crime Branch is handling the Jahangirpuri violence case and has formed 14 teams to nab the accused persons.

Delhi violence

In the first communal flare-up in Delhi since the February 2020 riots, 8 police personnel and one civilian were injured owing to stone-pelting and clashes during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the city's Jahangirpuri area on April 16. Subsequently, there was heavy police deployment and flag marches were also being carried out along with foot and motorcycle patrol to ensure that no further untoward incident takes place. An FIR was filed under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 307, 323, 332, 353, 427 and 436 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act. So far, the police has arrested 25 persons in connection with this case.