Jahangirpuri Violence: Delhi Police Submits Preliminary Probe Report To MHA; Details Here

In a fresh development pertaining to the Jahangirpuri violence, sources revealed that the Delhi Police has submitted its preliminary probe report to the Ministry of Home Affairs. The report not only contained information about the entire incident but also listed the steps taken by the Delhi Police. As per sources, the police also delved into the precautionary steps it took in wake of the Shobha Yatra.

Sources also indicated that criminal conspiracy charges have been invoked in the FIR so that the case can be investigated in a big way. A day earlier, sources told Republic TV that Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the Delhi administration on the Jahangirpuri violence. During the interaction, he reportedly demanded strict action to be taken against the culprits so that an incident like this does not occur again in Delhi.

#BREAKING | Delhi Police sends a preliminary report on Jahangirpuri violence to MHA; tune in for the biggest on-ground report on Republic TV - https://t.co/sCfkLaP6ot… pic.twitter.com/owtys3HYXq — Republic (@republic) April 19, 2022

Delhi violence

In the first communal flare-up in Delhi since the February 2020 riots, 8 police personnel and one civilian were injured owing to stone-pelting and clashes during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the city's Jahangirpuri area on April 16. Subsequently, there was heavy police deployment and flag marches were also being carried out along with foot and motorcycle patrol to ensure that no further untoward incident takes place. An FIR was filed at the Jahangirpuri Police Station under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 307, 323, 332, 353, 427 and 436 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act.

These sections deal with a range of offences including an attempt to murder, rioting and obstructing a public servant in the discharge of public functions. So far, the police arrested 22 persons and two juveniles in connection with this case. Moreover, 3 firearms and 5 swords have been recovered from the possession of the accused persons. 8 of the accused persons in this case are history-sheeters. On Monday, two accused persons- Ansar and Sonu Chikna were remanded to police custody for two days.

The case was transferred to the Crime Branch which will carry out further investigations with the help of the district police. Addressing a press briefing a day earlier, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana did not rule out taking action against the misinformation being spread on social media. On this occasion, he revealed that 14 teams of the Delhi Police Crime Branch are investigating the case from all angles.