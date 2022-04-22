Jahangirpuri Violence: Delhi Police Write To ED; Request Probe Into Accused Ansar's Assets

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Friday wrote to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to probe Ansar, the main accused in the Jahangirpuri clashes, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Delhi Police suspect that Ansar used gambling money to purchase land and properties in various places. Sources in ED said, his properties and bank details are under the scanner to know more about his assets. The case is no longer only focused on a communal riot as the probe of illegal funds is also underway.

Most of the accused in the Jahangirpuri violence case have been charged with National Security Act.

Following a probe to see whether the accused in the Jahangirpuri riots had imposed money which were proceeds of crime, a case is likely to be registered against Ansar under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

On April 17, Delhi Police arrested Mohammad Ansar claiming that he was a key conspirator of the clashes that were reported in Delhi's Jahangirpuri. Earlier on Wednesday, a Delhi Court extended Gulam Rasool alias Gulli, Salim Sheikh alias Salim Chikna, and Ansar's police custody in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence. The custody of the accused has been extended by three days.

According to reports, Ansar is a known history-sheeter and has a record of criminal history since 2007. In the past years, he has been taken into preventive custody multiple times as he has been running bootlegging business and gambling racket in the area.

Delhi's Jahangirpuri violence

Earlier on April 16, a clash broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, leaving police personnel injured.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 353, 332, 323, 427, 436, 307, 120B of the IPC and 27 of the Arms Act dated April 16. As per the latest updates, 14 accused persons have been arrested in connection with the violence that left nine people injured.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana warned of strict action against rioters and said the situation is under control and adequate additional force has been deployed in Jahangirpuri and other sensitive areas.

(Image: ANI)