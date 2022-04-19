Jahangirpuri Violence: Eye-witness Reveals 'mob Sent Children To Collect Stones For Riots'

In a major development in the Jahangirpuri violence probe, eyewitnesses have now claimed that the clashes that took place were not spontaneous but planned. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, eyewitnesses confirmed the build-up to Jahangirpuri violence. The big revelation from the locals present at Jahangirpuri comes amid reports alleging a ‘conspiracy’ behind the violent clashes that broke out on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti last Saturday.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, eyewitnesses claimed that the Jahangirpuri Shobha Yatra violence was built-up a day ahead of the clashes. They revealed that the rioters had used children to collect stones from nearby areas. The wife of Sujith Sarkar, who has been arrested by the Delhi police, spoke to Republic TV and claimed that she herself heard children reveal that they saw others collect stones before the riot.

“There weren’t many people. If there were many, we would have known. It was 3-4 children that came to collect stones,” the eyewitness told Republic. “Children from our area had questioned the kids who came on why they were collecting stones. It is after the riots began that children revealed that they saw other children collect stones from nearby areas. The children claimed that the stones were being taken to build their home nearby,” she said.

Another local from Jahangirpuri claimed that he had seen rioters collect lathis used in the clashes on April 16. The local resident revealed that sticks and other weapons were collected on April 15, a day before the riot took place. He further claimed that the rioters had collected stones earlier and kept them over roofs before the procession even began. The revelation comes after the police hinted at a possible conspiracy behind the violence.

Preliminary report on Delhi riots submitted to Home Ministry

In a fresh development pertaining to the Jahangirpuri violence, sources revealed that the Delhi Police has submitted its preliminary probe report to the Ministry of Home Affairs. The report not only contained information about the entire incident but also listed the steps taken by the Delhi Police. As per sources, the police also delved into the precautionary steps it took in wake of the Shobha Yatra.

Sources also indicated that criminal conspiracy charges have been invoked in the FIR so that the case can be investigated in a big way. A day earlier, sources told Republic TV that Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the Delhi administration on the Jahangirpuri violence.

During the interaction, he reportedly demanded strict action to be taken against the culprits so that an incident like this does not occur again in Delhi.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD