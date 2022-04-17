Jahangirpuri Violence FIR Accessed; Police Fired 40-50 Tear Gas Shells To Disperse Crowd

Following the Hanuman Jayanthi rally clash witnessed in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, an FIR has been registered under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 353, 332, 323, 427, 436, 307, 120B of the IPC and 27 of the Arms Act dated April 16. As per the latest updates, 14 accused persons have been arrested in connection with the violence that left nine people injured.

According to the FIR, 40-50 rounds of tear gas were shelled to bring the situation in Jahangirpuri under control. It further states that Sub Inspector Meda Lal Meena suffered a gunshot wound on his left arm in a case of private firing.

On Saturday, after the clash was reported, the police rushed to the spot and collected mobile videos and CCTV footage of the attack to further use them as electronic evidence concerning the case. These would also help the police identify the culprits responsible for the incident.

Violence breaks out in Jahangirpuri

Earlier on April 16, a clash broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, leaving police personnel injured. The police said that stone-pelting was witnessed and some vehicles were also torched

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana warned of strict action against rioters and said the situation is under control and adequate additional force has been deployed in Jahangirpuri and other sensitive areas.

Senior officers have been asked to remain in the field and closely supervise the law and order situation and undertake to patrol.

Last night, police kept vigil in several sensitive areas. While Senior police officer Sanjay Sen dismissed rumours about tension in parts of North-east Delhi, which saw riots in 2020. Police said there is peace and further appealed to people not to believe rumours doing the rounds on social media concerning the rally clash.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asked Asthana and Delhi Police's Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Dependra Pathak, to handle the matter sensitively. A copy of the probe report is likely to be sent to the Home Ministry too, a source said.

Condemning the stone-pelting, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called for action against those involved. "Appeal to everyone to hold each others' hands and maintain peace," he tweeted.

