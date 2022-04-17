Jahangirpuri Violence: Injured Delhi SI Says 'gun Shot Went Through The Hand'

Following the reported violent incidents during the Shobha Yatra on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday. On Sunday morning, Republic TV spoke to SI Medha Lal Meena, Delhi Police Sub-Inspector, the injured cop who had suffered gunshots during the clash.

“There were 5-6 others like me who suffered during the clash, the gun shot went through the hand and the doctor has asked me to come after three days for an X-ray,” Delhi Police Sub-Inspector, Medha Lal Meena told Republic TV. When asked about the stone pelting, he said that it was going all well until the procession reached the C- block mosque area where some individuals started pelting stones and wielding swords.

Following the communal violence in Jahangirpuri, DCP North West convened a meeting with members of three police stations in the area, including Aman Committee, Mahendra Park, and Adarsh Nagar, at Kushal Chowk in the vicinity. During the meeting, all members were asked to make public appeals in their respective districts to keep peace, harmony, and serenity.

They were also told to dispel any rumors or misinformation, be on the lookout for any mischievous or anti-social elements, stay in touch with the police, and report anything suspicious that came to their attention right away.

Inspector Rajeev Ranjan, who was deployed in the Jahangirpuri Police station area, said in the FIR that the Hanuman Jayanti procession was underway peacefully when it reached the C-Block mosque. A man along with 4-5 others started arguing with those taking part in the procession, which resulted in stone pelting from both sides, he said.

"Police engaged in security for the religious procession separated the groups but after some time clashes erupted between the two sides. On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, there was an attempt to create communal tension by stone-pelting," the officer said.

Jahangirpuri violence

A clash broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on April 16, injuring police officers. Stone-pelting and sword wielding was reported, and some vehicles were also torched, according to the police.

Several sensitive places were patrolled by police last night. Sanjay Sen, a senior police officer, disputed rumours of unrest in regions of North-east Delhi, where riots occurred in 2020. Police stated that there is no conflict and urged people not to trust rumours circulating on social media about the rally clash.