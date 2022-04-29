Jahangirpuri Violence: Key Accused Held In West Bengal's Tamluk Village; 2 Others In Delhi

In connection to the recent violence that broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, the 34-year-old accused namely Farid alias Netu was picked up from his aunt's house at Tamluk's Dholhora village in West Bengal. The Delhi police informed that six cases have been registered against him.

Tamluk police station IC Arup Sarkar told Republic, "SK Farid was staying in his aunt's house. We came to know his family doesn't reside in Bengal. His original house was in Mahisadal area, 34 yrs ago, they (his family) left this place & start residing in Delhi".

Two others, brothers Zafa and Babuddin, were also arrested in Jahangirpuri, who are associates of Mohammad Ansar one of the prime conspirators already in the police net.

While addressing a press conference on Monday, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, assured that action will be taken against those found guilty irrespective of their class, creed, community, and religion.

Earlier on April 17, a day after communal clashes broke out in this area in the northwest region of the national capital, Ansar and Aslam, the two main accused in the Jahangirpuri violence case were sent to 1-day police custody by Delhi’s Rohini court, while 12 other accused were remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

According to reports, Ansar is a known history-sheeter and has a record of criminal history since 2007. In the past years, he has been taken into preventive custody multiple times as he has been running bootlegging business and gambling racket in the area.

Delhi Violence

On April 16, a clash broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, leaving police personnel injured.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 353, 332, 323, 427, 436, 307, 120B of the IPC and 27 of the Arms Act dated April 16.

