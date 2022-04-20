Jahangirpuri Violence: Left Releases Fact-finding Report; Questions Police's 'partiality'

In a key development, the Left parties squarely blamed RSS and its affiliates for the Jahangirpuri violence in its fact-finding report released on Tuesday. A team of leaders from CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML) and Forward Block reached this conclusion after meeting at least 50 households in the area where communal clashes took place on April 17. According to them, the procession organised by the youth wing of the Bajrang Dal allegedly armed with pistols and swords provoked the violence when the people shouted slogans outside a mosque.

They questioned the police for not making adequate arrangements and allowing arms to be carried in the procession. The report mentioned, "The team was told that there was stone-pelting which started from both sides. The team was told that there was a fear among the residents near that area that the processionists would enter the mosque and that the police were not taking any action. Big crowds collected. Some people who did not want to be named also said that arms were later brought by some elements in the minority community. The processionists were outnumbered and ran away".

The delegation also apprised the Additional DCP of the apprehension of the people about the "total partiality" of the police triggered by the arrest of Muslims even as no action was purportedly taken against the people in the procession. The Left parties also expressed anguish at BJP leaders terming the Bengali Muslims living in this area as "illegal" and "Rohingya refugees" and stressed that they were living in Delhi for at least 4 decades. They contended that the violence in Jahangirpuri was a part of the BJP-RSS agenda to use religious occasions for creating communal tensions.

Calling for a judicial inquiry to unearth the truth, they added, "The Left parties demands from the Home Ministry and the President to immediately intervene to reverse the partiality of the Delhi Police. Action should be taken against the guilty police personnel’s immediately. The Police should ensure immediate action against these divisive forces. The delay would only explain the unreliability of the government in such issues. The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi should immediately intervene, breaking his silence."

Delhi violence

In the first communal flare-up in Delhi since the February 2020 riots, 8 police personnel and one civilian were injured owing to stone-pelting and clashes during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the city's Jahangirpuri area on April 16. Subsequently, there was heavy police deployment and flag marches were also being carried out along with foot and motorcycle patrol to ensure that no further untoward incident takes place. An FIR was filed under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 307, 323, 332, 353, 427 and 436 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act. So far, the police has arrested 25 persons in connection with this case.