Jahangirpuri Violence: National Commission For Minorities To Submit Report To Centre & MHA

In relation to the Jahangirpuri violence that ensued in northwest Delhi during Hanuman Jayanti, the National Commission for Minorities is slated to submit a report to the Centre on mob violence. On Thursday, an NCM member Syed Shahzadi said that a panel has been constituted and they shall submit a report to the government on the 'communal' violence and recommend appropriate action in this regard.

"The chairman of the NCM (Ghayorul Hasan) and other members visited Jahangirpuri", she said to the news agency PTI.

NCM to prepare a report on Jahangirpuri violence

Reports suggest that eight police personnel and a local were injured in stone-pelting and arson after clashes broke out between members of the Hindu community and Muslim community in Jahangirpuri while the Hanuman Jayanti procession was taken out on April 16.

"A report will be submitted to the Centre and the (Union) home ministry. If there is anything that warrants action, then we will surely recommend action... If there is anything, the minority commission will definitely respond," Shahzadi said at a press conference here.

NCM snubs US claims on 'genocide of Muslims' in India; 'Foreigners are totally wrong'

Upon being asked to comment on the US-based Genocide Watch's report which sent out an alarm for the 'genocide of Muslims' in India, the NCM member said, "foreigners are totally wrong."

"This is totally wrong and some people want to destroy this country, their thinking is like that only. Our country is united, our country is India and we are Indians. Some people want to create a wedge between us (communities), but we should not pay heed to the issue. Rather, we should focus on our development," she said.

Shahzadi alleged some minority organisations and foreign powers do not want Muslims to prosper but maintained, "Everything is fine."

Responding to a question about target attacks on the minority community in Kashmir, Shahzadi said those liable for crimes or anything wrong, be it Hindus, Muslims, Christians or Sikhs, should be punished.