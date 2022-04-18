Jahangirpuri Violence: Plea In SC Seeks NIA Probe Into Hanuman Jayanti, Ram Navami Clashes

Following a letter written by the Delhi-based lawyer Amritpal Singh Khalsa to the Chief justice of India urging him to take cognisance of the Jahangirpuri violence incident, another advocate has moved the Supreme Court in connection to the clashes that broke out in the last few days further demanding NIA probe in the violent scuffle that took place during the Shobha Yatras on Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti.

Lawyer Vineet Jindal in a PIL filed before the Supreme Court has sought that the investigations of cases related to communal clashes that erupted during Hanuman Jayanti and Ram Navami in seven different states be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for finding out the links of anti-national and international organisations.

In his PIL, Jindal has alleged that illegal migrants and organisations like ISIS and other terror outfits may be involved in a larger conspiracy to disturb the communal harmony of the country by triggering stone-pelting and clashes.

Advocate and Social Activist @vineetJindal19 filed PIL before SC to Handover Investigation of cases related to Hanuman Jayanti clash in Jahangir Puri and Ram Navmi incidents happen in Seven deferent states to NIA to find out links of anti national and International organisations. pic.twitter.com/lmuLeHSU0L — Adv.Vineet Jindal (@vineetJindal19) April 18, 2022

Stating that such acts of violence attacking the devotees during processions by firing, stone-pelting, and vandalising vehicles is a threat to the sovereignty of the country and further instigates the Hindu community to retaliate, the PIL added that it is imperative that it needs to be investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) which was formed for investigating matters related to terror activities in India.

Communal clashes on Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti

In a series of incidents, clashes broke out in several states while Shobha Yatras were being carried out by Hindu devotees on the occasion of Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti. In the reported clashes, a group of people were seen attacking the procession with stones, sticks, bricks, swords, and more weapons.

Many civilians and police personnel were also injured in the clashes that took place in states including Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Jharkhand, and West Bengal.

Image: ANI/Shutterstock