Jahangirpuri Violence Probe: Accused Alleges PFI Link To Hanuman Jayanti Rally Clashes

Delhi Police have detained three people over the clashes of Jahagirpuri. Republic TV exclusively spoke to one of the detained persons who alleged PFI hand in the entire communal violence reported in the area.

One of the detained told Republic, "All the accused in the case hold links with political leaders. They often are seen posing with various party leaders as to make money during elections campaigns".

He added that Ansar, who is the main accused in the Jahangirpuri clashes, is very smart and uses people as per his needs. He has links with PFI and other political workers. "Ansar invites them and takes photos and campaigns for them for money", the detained person mentioned.

On April 17, Delhi Police arrested Mohammad Ansar claiming that he was a key conspirator of the clashes that were reported in Delhi's Jahangirpuri. Earlier on Wednesday, a Delhi Court extended Gulam Rasool alias Gulli, Salim Sheikh alias Salim Chikna, and Ansar's police custody in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence. The custody of the accused has been extended by three days.

According to reports, Ansar is a known history-sheeter and has a record of criminal history since 2007. In the past years, he has been taken into preventive custody multiple times as he has been running bootlegging business and gambling racket in the area.

In another update, Republic TV reports revealed that Ansar had called for a meeting with his close aides on April 10, regarding the violent outbreak. A small group of 24 people was directed to collect stones and keep them on the rooftops and streets where the Hindu procession was planned to take place. Further, the attackers were advised to destroy the evidence.

Delhi's Jahangirpuri violence

Earlier on April 16, a clash broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, leaving police personnel injured.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 353, 332, 323, 427, 436, 307, 120B of the IPC and 27 of the Arms Act dated April 16. As per the latest updates, 14 accused persons have been arrested in connection with the violence that left nine people injured.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana warned of strict action against rioters and said the situation is under control and adequate additional force has been deployed in Jahangirpuri and other sensitive areas.

