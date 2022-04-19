Jahangirpuri Violence Probe: Police Unsatisfied With Shooter Sonu Chikna's Interrogation

In an exclusive break in the Jahangirpuri violence investigation, Republic has now learnt that the Police are not satisfied with accused Sonu's answers. Sonu Chikna, who was seen pointing and firing a gun during the Jahangirpuri clashes was arrested on Monday. The probe team is now investigating the accused regarding the firearm he used during the clashes.

Sonu alias Yunus is now being interrogated by Delhi Police. It is learnt that the police, however, are not satisfied with his replies. When asked about the pistol he was carrying, Sonu gave a dissatisfactory answer to the cops. According to police sources, the accused had taken the pistol from someone he knew in Delhi. The Police are further investigating how many bullets, the accused was carrying in the pistol. His purpose for use of the firearm is also being probed.

Sonu Chikna was earlier confronted by the Republic Media Network. However, the shooter remained mum as Republic confronted him while he was being brought to the Jahangirpuri police station. He was arrested almost 48 hours after the video of him brandishing his weapon surfaced. Republic's Piyush Mishra asked Sonu, "Why did you open fire?" while he was being brought to the Jahangirpuri police station. The accused, however, remained mute. Piyush then asked him where he got the weapon? On that too, Sonu remained silent.

The video of the accused firing, which was first exposed by Republic TV, shows several people pelting stones and a person wearing a blue kurta (allegedly Sonu Chikna) suddenly appears from behind and appears to fire a shot. Further probe into the Jahangirpuri violence is now underway.

Preliminary report submitted to Home Ministry

According to sources, the Delhi Police submitted its preliminary report on the Delhi violence to the Union Home Ministry on Tuesday. The report gives information about the entire incident and the action taken by Delhi Police. So far, 24 persons have been arrested and the weapons involved in the incident have been recovered. It reportedly stated that the criminal conspiracy charge was invoked so that the case could be investigated in a big way.

Image: PTI/ ANI