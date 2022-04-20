Jahangirpuri Violence Probe Update: Another Arms Supplier Nabbed, Injured In Encounter

In a key development in the Jahangirpuri violence case, Delhi police have apprehended another arms supplier in the communal violence case that erupted in Jahangirpuri on April 16.

An arms supplier in the Jahangirpuri violence has been nabbed after a brief encounter, Delhi's Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for the Outer North, Brijender Yadav, said. According to the police officials, the police laid a trap to catch the arms supplier. However, in a brief encounter, he was injured, DCP Yadav said. He further added that the arms supplier has a history of criminal cases against him. He has more than 60 previous cases, DCP Yadav said in a statement.

Delhi | Arms supplier from Jahangirpuri nabbed after a brief encounter; injured in the police encounter. He has more than 60 previous cases. More details awaited: DCP Outer North Brijender Yadav — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022

However, the Delhi police provided no information on the nature of the arms supplied by him, or to whom he supplied the arms.

A trap was set in the area of PS Shahbad Dairy in Sector-36 Rohini based on secret intelligence, and the culprit was apprehended while riding a Scooty from the side of Bawana Road towards Sector 36 Rohini, according to the police officials. When the accused saw the police party, he opened fire with his country-made pistol. the police fired three rounds in self retaliation to stop the accused from fleeing the scene. One bullet struck the accused in the right leg.

Police arrested Sonu's arms supplier

One more person named Ghulam Rasul on Tuesday was arrested by the Delhi police in the Jahangirpuri violence case. Rasul allegedly supplied arms to Sonu Chikna, whose alleged video of firing during the Shobha Yatra procession on Hanuman Jayanti in Jahangirpuri was first exposed by Republic TV.

Ghulam Rasul will be presented to the Delhi court today regarding the violence that erupted in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 16 when a Hanuman Jayanti procession was targeted. Eight police personnel and one civilian were injured after stone-pelting and clashes in the national capital.

It is important to note that Sonu Chikna alias Imam alias Yunus, who is a prime suspect in the Jahangirpur violence on Hanuman Jayanti and was seen pointing a gun on the day of the clashes, has been sent to four-day police custody. Advocate Rajesh Kaushik, who represented the Hindu community in the Rohini Court, informed that the Crime Branch had sought seven-day police custody of Sonu Chikna, however, the court sent him to four-day custody. The advocate also informed that Sonu has accepted the crime during the investigation.

Jahangirpuri violence

On April 16, eight police personnel and one civilian were injured after stone-pelting and clashes during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the National Capital's Jahangirpuri area. An initial probe had revealed that the procession was peaceful until, it crossed the Jama Masjid wherein a person named Ansar, along with his four accomplices, got into an argument with the members of Shobha Yatra and obstructed its movement. Soon after the incident, there was heavy police deployment and flag marches were also being carried out along with foot and motorcycle patrol.

An FIR was filed under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 307, 323, 332, 353, 427 and 436 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to top Delhi Police officials and directed them to take required action in the wake of the violence.

The Crime Branch has taken up the case and has constituted 14 teams to investigate the matter from all angles. Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana also warned of strict action against rioters and said that the situation is under control and adequate additional force has been deployed in the area.