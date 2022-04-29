Jahangirpuri Violence: Rohini Court Sends Accused Farid To Two-day Police Custody

A day after the Jahangirpuri violence accused Farid was arrested from West Bengal, the Rohini court on Friday granted the Delhi Police two-day remand of the accused to carry out necessary interrogation in connection to the case. He was earlier arrested from the Dholhora village in Tamluk, West Bengal from his aunt's home and was brought to the national capital on Friday morning.

Notably, a total of six cases have been registered against Farid alias Netu under the Delhi Police. Informing about his arrest, Tamluk police station IC Arup Sarkar spoke to Republic TV and said that the accused was staying at his aunt's house.

Rohini court grants Delhi Police two-day remand of accused Farid in connection with Jahangirpuri violence



Farid alias Netu was arrested from Purba Medinipur in West Bengal.

"We came to know his family doesn't reside in Bengal. His original house was in Mahisadal area, 34 yrs ago, they (his family) left this place & start residing in Delhi", he added.

Prior to this, two other accused named Zafa and Babuddin were also arrested in connection to the Delhi violence. They were the associates of Mohammad Ansar, one of the prime conspirators. Notably, Farid who was absconding since the day of the violence, was first identified in the CCTV footage from the day. He can be seen roaming around with the mob holding a sword and further instigating the crowd.

Delhi violence

The Jahangirpuri violence broke out on April 16 during the celebrations of Hanuman Jayanti in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area. A procession was being carried out during which a group of unidentified miscreants started hurling stones at them leaving police personnel and civilians injured.

An FIR was also registered under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 353, 332, 323, 427, 436, 307, 120B of the IPC and 27 of the Arms Act dated April 16. The case is being investigated by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police and was later probed in coordination with the Bengal police after a 'Bengal angle' emerged from the violent outbreaks.

