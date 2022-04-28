Jahangirpuri Violence: Two Accused Who Brandished Swords During April 16 Riots, Arrested

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Thursday arrested two more accused in connection with the April 16 violence in Delhi's Jahangirpuri. The arrested individuals have been identified as Jafar and Babuddin and are cousins.

"Two more accused identified as Jafar and Babuddin were arrested in connection with Jahangirpuri violence," the Delhi Police said in a statement.

Both are accused of engaging in stone-pelting on the roads of the national capital on April 16, the day Hanuman Jayanti was celebrated. Police said that the brothers had played a crucial role in orchestrating violence during the religious processions.

So far the police have arrested 28 adults in the violence case and sent 3 minors to the Children's Correctional Home.

Police said that Jafar and Babuddin know Mohammad Ansar, 40, who is the main conspirator of the April 16 riots. The two were seen throwing glass bottles at the Shobha Yatra procession and brandishing swords during the Delhi violence.

Jahangirpuri violence

Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri on April 16, leaving eight police personnel and a civilian injured. According to police, there was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched. National Security Act (NSA) has been slapped on five accused persons so far after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's call for stringent action.

The situation in violence-hit Jahangirpuri is returning to normal as residents of the northwest Delhi locality have started venturing out of their houses amid heavy security presence. On Sunday, a 'Tiranga Yatra' was taken out by Hindu and Muslim residents of the area to give a message of peace and harmony even as the roads leading to the mosque near which the riots broke out remain closed for movement.

The yatra was held in the C block area -- the epicenter of the clashes -- amid a heavy security presence.