Jail Official Arrested For Shootout Inside Bihar Jail; Weapon Recovered

A jail official named Rajkumar has been arrested by the Vaishali police for allegedly facilitating the entry of a pistol inside the Hajipur Jail which was used for the murder of prisoner Manish Singh by a jail inmate on January 3. Reportedly, the jail official received a heavy sum for the act and the pistol has been recovered.

Six arrested in the case

Vaishali SP Gaurav Mangla has stated, "One jail official named Rajkumar has been arrested pertaining to the incident that took place inside Hajipur Jail on January 3, when a pistol was allowed to enter inside the jail. After the arrest of this man, we will be able to bust the case. We are also getting to know that some money was also given to this person for the entry of pistol inside the jail."

Meanwhile, six jail officials including the jail superintendent have been arrested in this case by the Vaishali DM, Udita Singh. The incident out was a massive breach of security as a prisoner named Manish Kumar was shot dead in a gang war inside Hajipur jail in the Vaishali district of Bihar.

About Manish Singh

Manish Kumar was put in Hajipur Jail 5 months ago on charges of a pan-India gold robbery case. Manish was shot in his prison cell from point-blank range on the forehead by another jail inmate.

Manish Kumar was found involved in the Muthoot gold loot a couple of months ago and reportedly masterminded the incident from behind the bars. On May 23, 2019, while he was being produced in the court for trial, there was another deadly attack on him but he had escaped then.

Reportedly, the jail inmate who killed Manish Kumar was also a part of the gold robbery gang and Manish had not given him his share in the loot. The conflict between the partners has been reported as the reason for the murder. It is yet to be established if the criminals and the jail officials were working together. After the incident, raids were conducted across all jails in Bihar.

