Jailed Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Fears Death After Rohini Court Shootout; Demands Security

After the recent Rohini Court room shootout, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who is currently in Jaipur jail has expressed concerns and stated that there is a threat to his life. Bishnoi has therefore claimed that he can be killed by the police or gangsters in an encounter. Bishnoi's counsel, Vishal Chopra in his interaction with Republic TV said that Lawrence could be attacked and needs security. Chopra further informed that he has also moved a plea in this respect after discussing it with Lawrence Bishnoi.

"Lawrence should be shifted to Tihar from Jaipur. He should be brought to Delhi amid tight security. This is our plea," said Mr Chopra.

The Special Cell had also said that there were intelligence inputs about a possible attack on Lawrence Bishnoi by a rival gang after the Rohini court shoot out. Two days ago, Kala Jathedi had sought security fearing death in a fake encounter. Now Lawrence Bishnoi has said that he should be shifted to Tihar Jail due to threat perception.