Jain Monk Murder: Protests In Bengaluru Demanding Justice, Safety For Hindus

Under the banner of 'Hindu Rashtra Jagruti Aandolan,' several pro-Hindu organisations staged a protest against the Karnataka government in Bengaluru. The demonstrators raised multiple issues, including demanding justice for the brutal murder of a Jain monk in Belagavi and ensuring the safety of their workers and the Hindu community as a whole.

During the protest, one of the participants expressed their concerns, stating, "The anti-slaughter law should remain. Cows need to be protected. Hindus need to be protected. They are filing FIRs against Hindu activists."

The protestors criticised the freebie policy of the Siddaramaiah government, emphasising that it had fostered laziness among the people. They called for removing such policies, asserting that individuals should work, earn, and provide for themselves. The participant stressed the importance of a government that supports the Hindu community.

Another protestor alleged registration of false FIRs against Hindus and mistreatment of Hindu activists at police stations. They expressed their distress over the brutal killing of Hindu brigade leader Venugopal Nayak in Mysuru and the prevailing atmosphere of fear within the Hindu society. The protestor highlighted the lack of protection and compensation for victims of such atrocities, contrasting it with the government's financial support for illegal cow transportation.

"There is an atmosphere of fear in Hindu society. A Jain monk was brutally killed. Such types of murders are happening but there is no protection. The government is giving money to those who are illegally transporting cows, but they have not given any compensation to the Hindus over whom such atrocities are being done," he said.

He called upon the state government to provide compensation to the victims' families and ensure that the culprits face appropriate punishment. He criticised the authorities for failing to arrest those responsible for threatening Hindu leaders. The protestor voiced concerns over what they perceived as a dictatorial state government, likening it to the era of Hitler.

"We request the state government to compensate the victims' families and the culprits must be punished... Threat calls are being made to Hindu leaders, but culprits were not arrested… It seems like the Hitler government is being run in the state. We also have religious rights. We are protesting at all levels from District to Zilla," he said, adding that they will approach the Governor.

Notably, Jain monk Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj from Nandi Parvat Ashram at Hirekodi village in Belagavi was allegedly murdered and his body was dumped in a borewell pit at Khatakbhavi village in Raibag taluk last week. Police have arrested the accused Narayana Basappa Madi and Hassan Dalayath in connection with the case.