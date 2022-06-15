Jalandhar: Khalistani Posters Spotted In City Ahead Of Kejriwal-Mann's Visit

Ahead of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's visit to Jalandhar, Pro-Khalistani imprints were seen on the walls of the city's Devi Talab Mandir on Wednesday. Challenging the security blanket ahead of the Kejriwal-Bhagwant Mann visit, secessionist group 'Sikhs For Justice' (SFJ) has released a video of 'Khalistan Zindabad' Slogans painted on the walls of Jalandhar's Devi Talab Mandir area. In a bid to stoke communal tensions, the slogans questioned the Hindu community of Punjab asking, “Do You Support Khalistan Referendum”?

A video message was also released by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, SFJ's General Counsel advising the Hindu community to be loyal to Punjab instead of supporting 'Delhi Rulers' like Kejriwal. “Referendum Ballot campaign has now taken over the Bullet movement of the 1990s when the Hindu community was targeted during counter-insurgency operations”, added Pannun.

Taking cognizance of the development, the Jalandhar Police has assured that CCTV footage is being analyzed to identify the culprits. The police said, "We're checking CCTV footage to find out who wrote the slogans. The investigation is underway, we are finding out the exact number of places where it is written. We are looking at the CCTV footage."

Kejriwal will be in Jalandhar along with the Punjab Chief Minister to flag off public transport luxury buses to Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. The state is preparing for a political battle in the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency, which is going to by-election on June 23.

SFJ threatens to kill Bhagwant Mann

Just days ago, the Punjab Police's cyber crime cell had registered a case against Sikhs for Justice chief, Gurpatwant Pannu, for allegedly provoking Indians and Punjabis through his social media content. A case was registered in the State Cyber Police Station of Mohali after Vikas Bhatia, Inspector of the State Cyber Crime Station lodged a complaint against the SFJ chief on grounds of 'provoking violent extremism' and triggering violence with an intent to cause riots.

Notably, the extremist body had issued a fresh threat to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann earlier this month asking him to 'learn' from the assassination of former CM Beant Singh and withdraw para-military forces from Sri Darbar Sahib. Warning Mann against confronting pro-Khalistani elements in the state, Pannun had asked the Punjab CM to 'be ready to face consequences as Beant Singh did.'