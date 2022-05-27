Jama Masjid Imam Donates Loudspeakers Removed From Premises To Schools After Govt Order

Only days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the loudspeakers at mosques were being donated to schools and hospitals in the state, Kadipura Jama Masjid Imam came forward to donate the loudspeakers at the masjid to schools in the area. Jama Masjid Kadipura imam on Thursday removed loudspeakers and donated them to schools. This comes after the BJP-led UP government issued orders to either turn down the volume or remove the loudspeakers at mosques in the state.

After CM Yogi ordered for the removal of loudspeakers from religious places in the state, district admins have been continuously engaged in action. Following this, the Jama Masjid Kadipura imam took down the loudspeaker from mosques. The loudspeakers were then donated to the headmaster of Talimuddin inter college.

The loudspeakers were donated to the school in the presence of the district magistrate. Making the announcement, Jama Masjid Kadipura imam Zakaullah said that the equipment was being donated so that the school could use it for educating children. Meanwhile speaking about the donation, Mau district magistrate Tribhuvan called it a good message towards supporting education.

Loudspeakers from mosques donated to schools, hospitals: CM Yogi

Earlier on Sunday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath had said that the uninstalled public address systems are being donated to schools and hospitals in the state. Virtually addressing a media conclave organised by RSS-linked weeklies 'Panchjanya' and 'Organiser', Adityanath said, "Now, you must have seen for the first time that Eid Namaz was not performed on roads. You must have heard that either the volume of the mosque loudspeaker has gone down or the loudspeaker has been removed completely. Now, these loudspeakers are being donated to schools and hospitals for their use."

Earlier on May 15, while speaking on the loudspeaker row, CM Yogi had said that the state government had decided to remove loudspeakers from religious places, and nearly 1 lakh loudspeakers were removed in Uttar Pradesh, in order to control noise pollution. Notably, this came days after the UP government had taken action against unauthorised loudspeakers in religious places followed by restrictions on the volume of loudspeakers.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD