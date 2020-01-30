Jamia Millia Firing Incident: Here Are The First Visuals Of Gun Wielding Man

The Delhi police on Thursday detained an armed man after he opened fire and allegedly shot a protesting student near the Jamia Millia Islamia University. The assailant is identified as Gopal. The incident took place during the demonstrations against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) near the varsity.

There was a heavy police presence and several media crews in place when the incident took place. The students were heading from Jamia to Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat.

The Delhi Traffic Police has blocked movement of vehicles from Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Marg to Jamia due to demonstration. Traffic has been diverted from Modi Mill to Mathura Road. Motorists have been advised to take an alternate route.

Speaking about the incident, DCP South East Delhi Chinmoy Biswal said, "We are finding what the incident is all about and the investigations are underway. We have deployed our forces in various areas." The Delhi Traffic Police has blocked movement of vehicles from Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Marg to Jamia due to demonstration.

About the incident

According to reports, the students who witnessed the incident informed that the injured student- identified as Shadab Alam was shot in his arm. According to reports, the assailant shouted 'Who wants Azadi, come I will shoot you", and opened fire. Further, it has been reported that the Alam has been admitted to the Holy Family hospital in Jamia Nagar. His condition is stated to be stable. However, reports stated that he might be shifted to AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) trauma centre. Further, reports confirmed that he is a Mass Communication student of Jamia University.

