Jamia Millia Islamia University's Library To Be Restored Within Weeks

The library at the Jamia Millia Islamia University, which was vandalised last month is all set to be restored. As per reports, the estimated losses endured by the University is around Rs 2.6 crore. The groundwork for the restoration of the library is supposed to begin within a few weeks.

The Public Relations Officer of JMI, Ahmad Azeem said that they have been planning to add more value to the library. He also said that they are determined to restore it. The university has already conducted a preliminary assessment showing the estimated losses incurred.

What happened at Jamia University?

On December 15, the university witnessed violent clashes after students were stopped from marching to the parliament protesting the Citizenship Act. While students stated that police resorted to lathi-charge and tear gas, the police have claimed that they were forced to do so after students refused to stop their march when requested. Police claimed that students broke barricades and indulged in stone-pelting at police personnel, causing injuries to 12 policemen. Over 100 students have been injured with one student losing an eye.

Republic crew attacked at Jamia

Republic TV's crew was blocked from reporting by the protestors at JMI on Monday. The protestors gheraoed the Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar's office with four demands to delete the footage captured by Republic TV's crew. Officials at the VC office too are heard repeatedly asking whether the cameras are off while interacting with protesting students.

Talking to the protesting students, a voice is heard asking, "What is happening in my office? Sit and explain. Now you have entered my office. Please turn off the cameras". Meanwhile, a protestor is seen trying to block the media saying, "There is no going back from here. Give us your camera's chip."

