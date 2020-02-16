'CCTV Footage Appears To Be Of MPhil, PhD Section Of Our Library': Jamia Media Coordinator

Responding to the CCTV footage shared by Jamia co-ordination committee (JCC) on Saturday, Jamia University's Media coordinator Ahmad Azeem on Sunday stated that the footage appears to be from inside the section for research scholars at the institute's library.

Speaking to the media Azeem said, "Prima facie, the CCTV footage seems to be of MPhil and PhD section in Dr Zakir Husain Library. We have also come to know that the footage has been released by Jamia Coordination Committee. We have provided all information to Delhi Police, which is investigating the case."

Earlier in the day Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Crime) Praveer Ranjan, while speaking to media persons said: "We have taken cognisance of the latest video (of December 15) of Jamia Millia Islamia University (library) which has surfaced now, we will investigate it."

Earlier Azeem had clarified that the video was not been released by the university. Explaining that the JCC is a committee of students, alumni spearheading the anti-CAA movement, he stated that it was not an official body. He added that any communication by JCC should not be taken as communication from the university.

The university's statement:

It has come to our notice that some video with regard to police brutality in Dr Zakir Husain Library of the Jamia Millia Islamia(JMI) is in circulation. This is to clarify that the video has not been released by the university. Jamia Coordination Committee which is actually a Joint Coordination Committee(JCC) of students and alumni of Jamia Millia Islamia(JMI) is spearheading the movement against CAA/NRC/NPA outside Gate No. 7 of the university on Maulana Mohammed Ali Jauhar Road.

This is to clarify that JCC is not an official body of the university. Any communication from JCC should not be taken as communication from the university. A number of Twitter accounts, Facebook pages and other users on different social media platforms are using Jamia Millia Islamia's name, creating confusion among the people - The university's official Twitter handle is @jmiu_official.

Police brutality in Jamia University

Jamia co-ordination committee on Saturday shared a video of police officers hitting students in the library of the Jamia Millia Islamia University on 15 December 2019. The video - which is a CCTV footage of the first-floor reading hall in the university, shows police dressed in full riot gear hitting students in the library. While the BJP has claimed that the footage is fake, other political parties have condemned the excessive police action.

