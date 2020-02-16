SHOCKING: Jamia University Shares CCTV Footage Of Central Library From Dec 15

In a shocking display of police brutality, Jamia co-ordination committee on Saturday shared a video of police officers hitting students in the library of the Jamia Millia Islamia University on 15 December 2019. The video - which is a CCTV footage of the first-floor reading hall in the university, shows police dressed in full riot gear hitting students in the library. The police have reportedly taken cognizance of the issue.

On February 11, the Delhi High Court sought the Centre's response to a plea seeking a court-monitored probe by a committee or an SIT into the police crackdown. Meanwhile, the police recently arrested the ninth non-student suspect- 22-year old Furkan in connection with the violence. While 102 people have been arrested so far, none of them were students of the university. On January 30, a gun-toting man - identifying himself as Gopal, was arrested by the Delhi police outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in the national capital after he injured a student when he opened fire on protestors.

What happened at Jamia University?

On December 15, the university witnessed violent clashes after students were stopped from marching to the parliament protesting the Citizenship Act. While students stated that police resorted to lathi-charge and tear gas, the police have claimed that they were forced to do so after students refused to stop their march when requested. Police claimed that students broke barricades and indulged in stone-pelting at police personnel, causing injuries to 12 policemen. Over 100 students have been injured with one student losing an eye. Police also claim that some protestors who were vandalising public property had resorted to stone-pelting and had rushed into the university, triggering police entry into the campus. Protests were shifted away from Gate 7 ahead of polls.

