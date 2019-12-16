Jamia Violence: Republic TV Investigation Exposes Conspiracy, Videos Uncover Truth

A day after the faceoff between the students of Jamia Millia Islamia university and the police, Republic TV on Monday, has uncovered a series of videos that piece together what happened at the violent protests in Delhi. The videos show that a mob of men was seen targetting selectively government buses, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan giving provocative speeches to incite violence, eyewitness accounts stating that it was the mob and not the Delhi police who had started the fire. Moreover, Republic TV has busted fake news which led to the violence, defaming the police and misusing the students' peaceful anti-CAA protests.

Mob targets govt buses

Visuals show men armed with stones and sticks targetting central government buses selectively during the faceoff in Delhi's Jamia Millia University on Sunday. The group is seen gheraoing selected government buses and throwing stones and smash bus windows with sticks while hurling abuses against the Indian government. This incident allegedly took place before the police faceoff with the Jamia Millia University students.

Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest: Violence, arson in Delhi; buses torched in Opposition

AAP MLA's provocative speech

Meanwhile, on Sunday, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was seen addressing a rally at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, using strong language against the Central government. He allegedly said that their (Muslim community's) silence on the Triple Talaq Act was mistaken as their smartness. The speech which was attended by thousands was allegedly minutes before the rampant attack.

"When Narendra Modi and Amit Shah got the Triple Talaq law passed, they mistook our silence for smartness," said Amanatullah Khan. In response the crowd is heard allegedly chanting,"He who follows Hitler's path will die like Hitler". This provocative speech was given by the MLA before four buses were burn in Delhi's Mathura Road.

Manoj Tiwari blames 'professional goons' of AAP for inciting violence in Delhi

Eyewitness' claim Delhi police saved citizens

An eyewitness from the site says that those who had set fire to the buses had used the petrol from his own bike. Another eyewitness stated that it was not the police that had incited the violence, but the mob who had tried to disrupt order by hurling stones and sticks. Yet another eyewitness stated that none of the goons who incited the violence looked like students.

"He removed petrol from bike and set the bus on fire," said Eyewitness 1. Another eyewitness said, "It is wrong to defame the Delhi police as they tried to protect us from those who were carrying stones and sticks. They did all attempts to worsen the environment. That politician who tweeted against the Delhi police should be probed. Delhi police did not start the fire, they were trying to douse the fire using cans full of water." Yet another eyewitness added, "These are goons, they did not look like students. Clear politicisation of protests is happening. Why is Arvind Kejriwal silent?"

READ | Film fraternity reacts to Jamia Millia University’s protests against CAA

Sisodia's fake news busted

Republic TV has also obtained visuals from the Raj ghat bus depot which shows a bus attacked but not torched. Earlier on Sunday, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had shared a photo alleging that the Delhi police had torched the bus. Republic TV ascertained that the licence plate of the bus tweeted by Sisodia is the same that was found in depot. Moreover, the mob which had rushed into the University to hide from the police had allegedly used the students' protest to incite violence.

इस बात की तुरंत निष्पक्ष जाँच होनी चाहिए कि बसों में आग लगने से पहले ये वर्दी वाले लोग बसों में पीले और सफ़ेद रंग वाली केन से क्या डाल रहे है.. ?

और ये किसके इशारे पर किया गया?



फ़ोटो में साफ़ दिख रहा है कि बीजेपी ने घटिया राजनीति करते हुए पुलिस से ये आग लगवाई है. https://t.co/8eaKitnhei — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 15, 2019

Mamata Banerjee opposes CAA, alleges 'some taking money from BJP and burning Bengal'

What happened at Jamia University?

Violence erupted on Mathura Road in southeast Delhi following a clash between police and Jamia Millia Islamia students who were protesting against the amended Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The protesters torched DTC buses and a fire tender was damaged, police claimed. Students claimed that the police baton-charged them when they were holding a peaceful protest against the Citizenship Act. While many police officers and students were injured, no fatalities were reported.