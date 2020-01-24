Jamia Violence: Youth Remanded To 3 Day Custody After Spotted With Container During Attack

After arresting the ninth non-student suspect- 22-year old Furkan in connection with the violence at Jamia Millia University, Saket court on Friday has sent him to 3-day police custody, as per sources. Sources further report that the Delhi Crime Branch will question him regarding his involvement in the case. The authorities suspect that Furkan has spotted with a container that had allegedly held explosives that were hurled during the violence, but Furkan's counsel has maintained that the container was empty and the youth was had gone to fetch water after offering namaz.

22-year old outsider arrested

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police has arrested a 22-year-old man for his alleged involvement in the violent anti-CAA protest near Jamia Millia Islamia here last month, officials said. The accused has been identified as Furkan, a resident of Jamia Nagar, they said. Furkan's father Muhammad Naeem said police took his son on the basis of the CCTV footage which showed him carrying a container but it was not known whether there was water or petrol in it.

Police registers 10 cases

Earlier on December 17, the Delhi Police stated that 10 cases have cases registered in connection with the violence in Jamia Nagar. While 102 people have been arrested so far, none of them were students of the university. The police also claimed that incidents of violence were pre-planned and indicated that outsiders were involved in the protests. Moreover, Delhi police have quizzed Jamia student Chandan Kumar who has been named in one of the FIRs along with Congress MLA Asif Mohammed Khan.

What happened at Jamia University?

On December 15, the university witnessed violent clashes after students were stopped from marching to the parliament protesting the Citizenship Act. While students stated that police resorted to lathi-charge and tear gas, the police have claimed that they were forced to do so after students refused to stop their march when requested. Police claimed that students broke barricades and indulged in stone-pelting at police personnel, causing injuries to 12 policemen. Over 100 students have been injured with one student losing an eye. Police also claim that some protestors who were vandalising public property had resorted to stone-pelting and had rushed into the university, triggering police's entry into the campus.

