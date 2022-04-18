Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind Moves SC Over Razing Of Houses Amid Clashes In UP, MP & Gujarat

Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the use of bulldozers to demolish houses and shops of persons suspected to be involved in criminal incidents such as violence. The plea has sought the Supreme Court to issue appropriate direction to the Centre and all the states that no lasting precipitative action be taken against any accused in any criminal proceedings and issue directions that demolition of residential accommodation cannot be considered as a punitive measure.

Sharing the details of the petition filed, President of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind Arshad Madani tweeted, "Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the dangerous politics of bulldozers that have been started to destroy minorities especially Muslims under the guise of crime prevention in BJP-ruled states."

Islamic body moves SC against employing bulldozers to raze houses of accused

In his petition, Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind said that as a punitive measure towards persons purportedly involved in criminal incidents such as riots, an increase in the incidents of demolition of residential and commercial properties by government administration in several states has been observed.

The petition read, "In response to alleged acts of violence, the administration in several states has been employing bulldozers to raze down the houses of persons suspected to be involved in such acts/ incidents. A number of ministers and legislators, including the Chief Minister and the Home Minister of the state of Madhya Pradesh, have made statements advocating such acts and especially threatened the minority groups with the destruction of their homes and commercial properties in case of riots".

According to the petition, resorting to such measures/ actions is clearly a violation of the rights of accused persons and also it is against the constitutional ethos and the criminal justice system.

Further urging the Supreme Court to step in to stop the situation from escalating any further and also prevent such acts from being repeated in other states as well, the petitioner said that decisions by the government to demolish houses undermine the criminal justice system of the country, including the role of courts.

Earlier Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had ordered the demolition of illegal buildings of those involved in the stone-throwing. On April 11, the administration used Bulldozers to demolish around 16 houses and 29 shops.

(With ANI input)

(Image: PTI)