Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Moves SC Seeking Dismissal Of Plea Challenging Places Of Worship Act

In a key development amid the Gyanvapi row, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking to be a party in BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay's plea challenging the constitutional validity of the Places of Worship Act (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. This law prohibited the courts from entertaining any petition that would alter the status quo of a religious place as existed on August 15, 1947, with the exception of the litigation on the Ayodhya land dispute. Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind sought the dismissal of Upadhyay's plea citing that the issues raised by him have been already considered by a Constitution bench of the SC.

In its intervention petition, it expressed apprehension that the apex court agreeing to hear the aforesaid plea will lead to a flood of cases against countless mosques in the country. On March 12, the SC had issued notice on the plea filed by Upadhyay. Earlier in May, the governing body meeting of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind expressed deep concern over the controversy over places of worship such as the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi and Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura and warned that this might disturb the peace and integrity of the country.

What is the Gyanvapi row?

This case pertains to a petition filed by 5 women seeking permission for daily worship and observance of rituals of Goddess Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi located at the back of the western wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. Despite the opposition of the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, a Varanasi court allowed the survey of the mosque premises. After three days, the survey concluded at about 10.15 am on May 16 to the satisfaction of all parties. On the same day, a Varanasi court ordered the sealing of the area inside the mosque where a Shivling was reportedly found.

Meanwhile, Special Advocate Commissioner Vishal Singh submitted the survey report of the work done on May 14, 15, and 16 in which he reportedly highlighted the presence of a Shivling, Hindu symbols and a photograph of a deity inside the mosque premises. On May 20, the SC directed the transfer of the case to the court of the Varanasi District Judge. It specified that its interim order dated May 17 will remain in operation pending the disposal of the plea challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by the Hindu side and a period of 8 weeks thereafter.

In this order, it ordered the protection of the area where the Shivling was allegedly discovered but clarified that Muslims will be allowed access to the mosque for performing Namaz and religious observances. The matter will come up for hearing in the SC on July 21. Meanwhile, on May 26, the Varanasi District Court started hearing arguments on the maintainability aspect. A day earlier, it gave copies of the survey footage in a sealed packet to 4 petitioners and adjourned the matter to July 4.