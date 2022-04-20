Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Secy Makes Appeal To Amit Shah To Halt Jahangirpuri Demolition Drive

The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind secretary, Niaz Ahmed Farooqui has made an appeal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to mediate and stop the illegal encroachment demolition drive in the Jahangirpuri region in Delhi. He said that a notice has been sent by them to the relevant authorities to discontinue the demolition drive as it only amounts to favouring the rioters.

Niaz Ahmed Farooqui said, "We've information that the demolition drive is underway in Jahangirpuri. We've sent a notice to North Delhi Mayor, Police, and Chief Secretary to stop this drive. By doing this after riots condition, you're only favouring rioters, targeting a community, government shouldn't do this."

I appeal to the Union Home Minister to intervene to stop this demolition drive in Jahangirpuri, Delhi: Niaz Ahmed Farooqui, secretary of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind pic.twitter.com/9MFAeOPbIe — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind vows to fight cases for accused persons in Jahangirpuri violence

Earlier, in a key development in the Delhi violence case, a Muslim organisation Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind had promised help to the people arrested in the Jahangirpuri violence case. An advocate of the Islamic organisation Niaz Ahmad Farooqi offered to represent the accused persons in court in the Jahangirpuri violence case. Moreover, a five-member team of lawyers in the organisation, as a gesture of sympathy visited the families of the people apprehended by the police including the wife of the prime accused, Ansar Ahmed.

In a media statement released by the organisation, the inaction of the Delhi Police has been blamed for the clashes. "All these activities had started in Jahangirpuri on the morning of the incident, yet the negligence of the police administration and its failure to clamp down on the miscreants in the religious procession is reprehensible," the press release of the organisation said.

Meanwhile, the National Security Act (NSA) has been slapped on the five accused in the Jahagirpuri case. On the orders of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, NSA has been charged on Ansar, Salim Chikna, Imam Sheikh aka Sonu Chikna, Dilshad, and Ahmed, the accused in the violence case. A person is charged under NSA, when the authorities are convinced the accused is a threat to national security or to prevent him from disrupting public order.

After the anti-CAA riots, this is the first major case of violence in the national capital, Delhi. On April 16, a peaceful procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti was attacked by stone-pelting.

Image: ANI, PTI