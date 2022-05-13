Jammu & Kashmir Administration Sacks Three Government Employees With Alleged Terror Links

In a major crackdown against the terror module, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has sacked three government employees for actively supporting terrorism, under the provision of 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution. Altaf Hussain Pandit, chemistry Professor at Kashmir University is among 3 government employees, who have been sacked. The two others are Mohd Maqbool Hajam, a teacher in the school education department, and Ghulam Rasool, a Jammu Kashmir Police Constable.

The recent crackdown is part of the government's effort to detect and mitigate terror elements within the system that somehow managed to sneak in within the system in previous regimes. As per sources, Prof. Altaf Hussain Pandit is associated with Jamaat-e-Islam. He crossed over to Pakistan for terror training and worked as a terror recruiter. He organized stone-pelting and violent protests against the killing of terrorists in 2011 and 2014.

Police Constable Reyaz Thokar martyred

Meanwhile, in an unfortunate development, Police Constable Reyaz Ahmad Thoker succumbed to his injuries at Pulwama hospital. Thokar was shot at by terrorists in the Gadoora area of Pulwama near his residence on Friday. Thokar was a local resident who was under treatment at Pulwama hospital. where he succumbed to bullet wounds.

The Gadoora area has been cordoned off in an attempt to nab the terrorists. Providing details of the incident, the Kashmir Zone Police shared a tweet that read, "Injured Police Constable Reyaz Ahmad Thoker succumbed to his injuries at hospital & attained martyrdom. We pay rich tributes to the martyr & stand by his family at this critical juncture."

Srinagar terror attack

Earlier on May 7, the Resistance Front (TRF)-backed Kashmir Fight claimed responsibility for the firing and critically injuring of a Policeman at Aiwa Bridge situated near Ali Jan Road in Srinagar. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police along with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is currently underway. High-security deployment is observed in the region as security forces in the UT continue to battle hiding terrorists in encounters and raids at suspected sites.

It has been learnt that the injured policeman is currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. As per the sources, the policeman is responding to the treatment. Taking note of the recent attacks, it is observed that TRF members have mostly used easily-concealable small arms including pistols to shoot at their targets.