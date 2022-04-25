Jammu & Kashmir: At Least 1 Injured In Suspected Blast In Rajouri's Kotranka

At least one person was injured in a suspected explosion in the Kotranka area of the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. As per the police officials, the blast happened during a marriage function in Buhdhal-Shahpur in the Kotranka area of Rajouri.

The local police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the nearby hospital. According to initial reports, a suspected explosion happened during a marriage ceremony in which at least one person was injured. It is pertinent to mention that it was the fourth blast in the district of Rajouri in a month. The first two blasts happened on March 26 in Rajouri, while the third blast happened in the same area on April 19.

Blasts in J&K's Rajouri

Four blasts took place in the Kotranka area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district in the last one month. The first and second blasts were the twin blast triggered by the timer. Two explosions in quick succession sparked panic among the people of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir on the evening of March 26, officials said. The officials further added that no one was injured in the blasts.

The first explosion was heard around 8.15 PM near a garbage dump in the busy Kotranka market, the officials said. Police and other security personnel rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area. As the investigation was underway, another blast occurred 20 minutes later in the same market. The whole area was cordoned off for further investigation. Police officials said that they were looking from all angles. It is pertinent to mention that Improvised Explosive Devises (IED) were used for the explosion.

The third blast happened in the same area on April 19. Though the nature of the blast is still unknown, two people were injured in the powerful explosion. The two people who sustained injuries from that blast were a married couple from Uttar Pradesh. While speaking to ANI, the police officials said that a married couple sustained injuries in an explosion outside a slum in Rajouri district's Kotranka Nala. They further added that both were stable.

It is pertinent to mention that on April 16, the security forces in the Rajouri district, foiled a terror plot by recovering an Improvised Explosive Devise (IED) on Rajouri Gurdan road. According to the statement given, the police officials said that a credible input was received by Jammu and Kashmir police about suspicious movements in Gurdan Chawa village on Rajouri Gurdan road.

During the operation, a suspicious object was found lying there alongside the road which turned out to be an IED during the examination, the police officials said. They further added that the Bomb Squad of police later took the material in its possession for further destruction as per SOPs and destroyed it in a safer location