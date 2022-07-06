Jammu & Kashmir: CBI Raids 16 Locations In Kiru Hydroelectric Project Worth Rs 2200 Crores

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday conducted raids at 16 locations in Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi, Mumbai and Patna in connection with the alleged irregularities in awarding contracts of the Kiru Hydro Electric Power Project worth Rs 2,200 crore to private companies.

The searches were carried out at the premises of associates of the accused, middlemen and others in an ongoing investigation of a case.

A case was registered on April 20 on the request of the Jammu and Kashmir government against the then Chairman (an IAS Officer); then MD; two then Directors; a private company and unknown others on the allegations of malpractices in the award of the contract worth Rs 2200 crore of civil works of Kiru Hydro Electric Power Project (HEP) to a private company in 2019.

"It was further alleged that in award of Civil Works package of Kiru Hydroelectric Project, guidelines regarding e-tendering were not followed and though a decision was taken in the Board Meeting of CVPPPL (Chenab Valley Power Projects (P) Ltd) for re-tender through e-tendering with reverse auction, after cancellation of on-going tendering process, same was not implemented (as per decision taken in the next Board meeting) and tender was finally awarded to said private company," CBI said in a press release.

Earlier, raids were conducted on April 21 at the premises of the accused former Chairman, then MD, then Directors of CVPPPL etc. During the probe, evidence was found revealing the alleged role of middlemen including the then-Chairman financial transactions between these middlemen and public servants and accordingly, searches are being conducted on Wednesday at 16 locations.

Kiru hydroelectric power project is being developed over the Chenab river in the Doha district's Kishtwar tehsil. The project is being developed by Chenab Valley Power Projects (CVPP), a joint venture between National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), J&K State Power Development Corporation (JKSPDC) and Power Trading Corporation (PTC). NHPC and JKSPDC have 49 percent stake each, respectively, while PTC has 2 percent stake in the project.