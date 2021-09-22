Jammu And Kashmir Govt Dismisses 6 Employees Including Cops, Teachers For Terror Links

In a breaking development from Jammu and Kashmir, six government employees have been dismissed from their services for alleged terror links. The designated committee in the Union Territory (UT) traced their direct links to anti-national activities and stated these accused had been operating as OGWs (overground workers) for insurgent groups spewing terrorism and not for the Indian Armed Forces. The said sackings were cleared by the committee of J&K administration constituted for recommending cases under Article 311(2)(c) of the Indian Constitution.

The crackdown on anti-nationals activities came to the fore after the J&K designated committee scrutinised shreds of evidence that qualified for the case under Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution of India. The said provision enumerates that a government employee can be dismissed when the President or Governor, as the case may be, is satisfied that it is in the interest of the security of the state. In fact, in such detention, it is not expedient to hold a departmental enquiry.

Furthermore, the analogy suggests that the six accused were inducted into government services without a thorough check on one's background and with no adherence to protocol. Experts have commented that the surveillance should've been utmost in a sensitive region by the previous J&K government and any link with terrorism must not be granted political patronage. The recommendation to dismiss the six accused from their government services is based on the following charges. Sources of Republic TV provided detailed information of charges on each individual booked by J&K authorities.

Hamid Wani, a resident of Bijbehara in Anant Nag, had been serving as a teacher in a government school. He was allegedly the district commander of terrorist outfit Allah Tigers, before being inducted as a government employee. Reports suggest that he secured employment without any selection process but by leveraging Jammat-e-Islami (JeI) influence. He is known to have propagated the secessionist ideology through the years and was also a key speaker and organiser at the 2016 'School Chalo' Programmes following the terrorist Burhan Wani encounter.

Jaffer Hussain Butt, a resident of Kishtwar, had been serving as a constable in the J&K Police department. Presently on bail since September 30, 2019, Butt had been booked in cases filed under provisions of the Arms Act as well as the UA(P) Act. An investigation has revealed that he provided his vehicle (Suzuki Alto) to Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and facilitated their safe movement. A chargesheet filed by the National Investigating Agency (NIA) explains involvement of the subject.

Mohd Rafi Butt, a resident of Kishtwar, had been serving as a junior assistant in the Road & Building Department. He is accused of providing logistic support to the HM terror outfit in his area and fostering smooth execution of their terror plots. Rafi also has a history in an FIR registered by the NIA premier team and is currently on bail.

Liyaqat Ali Kakroo, a resident of Baramulla, was serving as a teacher at a government school. He was appointed in 1983. Reports suggest that he was arrested in 2001 which revealed that he was a locally trained terrorist, later, explosive and prohibited substances were recovered from his possession. A huge cache of arms and illegal weapons was recovered in 2002 and 2012, two illegaly held grenades were recovered from Kakroo's possession.

Tariq Mehmood Kohli, a resident of Poonch, had been serving as Range Officer in the Forest Department. He is accused of smuggling illegal arms, ammunition, explosives, including hard drugs and even counterfeit currency notes from the bordering country, Pakistan. He is recorded as an OGW before the J&K Police department.

Showkat Ahmad Khan, a resident of Budgam, had been serving as a Constable in the J&K Police department. He is booked for involvement in looting weapons from the residence of a Member of the Legislative Council, where he was posted as a PSO (Protective Service Officer). Previously, he was booked under provisions of the PEPO Act and had been detained under the J&K Public Safety Act on August 8, 2019.

Earlier in September, the J&K administration announced that government employees would not be issued a passport unless they receive a vigilance clearance from their respective departments. Earlier in July, the UT administration dismissed 11 of its government employees, including sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and two from the Police department, for allegedly operating as OGW for terror outfits.

Recently, the UT administration issued directives on periodic character and antecedent verification of government employees. According to instructions issued by the J&K authorities, each government employee is mandatorily required to maintain absolute integrity, honesty, and allegiance to the Union of India and its Constitution. They are directed to do nothing that is unbecoming of a government servant.

