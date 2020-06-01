Indian Army Foils Major Infiltration Bid From Pakistan Side; Guns Down Three Terrorists

A major infiltration bid has been foiled by the Indian Army in the Kalal area in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district on Monday. According to sources, the Indian Army deployed on the line of control noticed a group of terrorists trying to infiltrate into the Indian side through Arsal Nallah. On being challenged, the terrorists started firing towards the army. The fire was retaliated and in the fire, three infiltrating terrorists have been killed, sources added.

Pakistan's efforts to spread terrorism foiled

The Indian Army has been foiling all the efforts by Pakistan to create unrest in the Kashmir Valley. On Saturday, two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. A cordon and search operation was launched following information about the presence of terrorists in Wanpora area of the south Kashmir district, according to a police official.

The terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated. Two terrorists were killed in the gunfight, the official said. The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants were being ascertained, he added.

On Thursday, the Pulwama police, the CRPF, and the Indian Army detected and destroyed a vehicle fitted with an IED after receiving timely input and taking proper action.

Joining Republic TV live on Thursday, DGP Dilbagh Singh revealed that the police had received a credible tip-off about an IED-laden vehicle moving from one location to another and that the vehicle - a white Santro - was intercepted later after a couple of rounds were fired. The DGP also revealed that the modus operandi was similar to that of the heinous February 2019 Pulwama terror attack, pointing out that once again it was a car that was used, with a fake registration number.

Further, a big barrel with 50-60 kg IED materials was found inside the vehicle. Further, the J&K DGP said that Pakistan-based Lakshar and Jaish were involved in this incident and that further investigation was underway.

The terrorists managed to flee the spot after abandoning the car, and a manhunt is in progress in this regard. This happened on Wednesday evening after a vehicle skipped a signal between 8:30 to 9:30 pm at Aayangund Rajpora, Pulwama. The forces fired rounds in the air, and then followed the vehicles, forcing those inside it to scarper.

(With PTI inputs)