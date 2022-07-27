Jammu & Kashmir: Narco-terror Angle Emerges In Drone-dropped 12-kg Heroin Case

A day after Jammu police foiled the drone-dropped "narcotics" smuggling bid in Jammu and Kashmir, a narco-terror angle emerged during the investigation. Notably, on Tuesday, Jammu police recovered 12 kilograms of Heroin along with over Rs 11 lakh in cash and also arrested three people.

According to the preliminary information, the money that was to be minted from the sale of the 12-Kg heroin was to be used for terror financing in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. During the investigation, it was revealed that the banned drug was dropped via drone from Pakistan and was then picked up by the Punjab-based smugglers who then carried the consignment to J&K in a Verna car, indicating a cross-border syndicate of narco-terror.

Jammu police foils drone dropped 'narcotics' smuggling bid

Jammu Police led by Chandan Kohli IPS, working on a tip-off laid a special Naka in the jurisdiction of PS Bahu Fort by special police teams of PS Bahu Fort constituted under the supervision of SP South Mamta Sharma, SDPO East Syed Zaheer Abbas Jafari and led by SHO PS Bahu Fort Inspector Nayat Ali, arrested three Punjab-based smugglers on Tuesday who were involved in the smuggling of the 12-Kg heroin consignment. Notably, the approximate value of drugs seized is around Rs 24 crores in the international market.

12 Kgs of #Heroin & Cash Rs 11 lakhs recovered by #Jammu #Police from a Car bearing No.PB02 CQ -7749 carrying by 03 #narcotic smugglers in the jurisdictions of PS Bahu Fort. The approximate value of drugs seized is around 24 crores in the International Market. pic.twitter.com/VeOjuzKB3a — ADGP Jammu (@igpjmu) July 26, 2022

Speaking about the drug bust, ADG Jammu Mukesh Singh said, "Three suspects travelling in the Verna car bearing number PB02 CQ 7749 were rounded up and during their search 12 Kg of heroin and cash Rs 11,00,000/- has been recovered from them. In this regard, a case FIR no. 197/2022 U/S 8/21/22/27/29 NDPS Act got registered at Police Station Bahu Fort and 3 accused were arrested." Notably, the arrested accused have been identified as Sarvwan Singh, Malkeet Singh and Balbir Singh, all hailing from Punjab's Amritsar.

ADG Jammu said that the Jammu police are working tirelessly to uproot the chain of drug supply in the region. An investigation is already underway to know the origin of the drugs considering both the forward as well as backward linkages.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier in May, the J&K State Investigation Agency (SIA) presented a chargesheet in a case related to the busting of a narco-terror network in Punjab and J&K operated by Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) from Pakistan.