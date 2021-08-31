J&K: Police Arrests 4 Accused In Grenade Attack; Probe Reveals Alleged Links With Lashkar

In a big win for security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, the North Kashmir's Baramulla Police has arrested four people in the August 22 grenade attack. During the course of verification, it came to fore that a grenade was lobbed towards the police guard and house of one sarpanch, namely Narinder Kour W/O Daljeet Singh, resident of Shrakwara Kreeri, which caused some minor damages to window panes and vehicle Maruti-800 as the lever of the exploded grenade was found in the kitchen garden. Accordingly, a case FIR under sections of Explosive Substances Act and UA (P) Act 1967 was registered in Police Station Kreeri and investigation is set into motion.

During the investigation, many suspects were called for questioning and based on technical analysis, CCTV footage and other evidence, it came to surface that suspects namely Mohd Saleem Khan S/O Ghulam Hassan Khan resident of new colony Shrakwara and Sajad Ahmed Mir S/O Late Ali Mohd Mir resident of Mir Mohalla Saloosa are involved in the commission of crime who were later arrested.

Picture of the recovered grenades:

Over Ground Workers of LeT

During the interrogation of both suspects, it was found out that both the suspects were allegedly working as Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of the Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit. They have allegedly been working at the behest of a person named Ali Bhai, a Pakistan based handler of LeT and its offshoot The Resistance Front (TRF). It is pertinent to mention that both the accused persons are drug addicts and were allegedly in contact with LeT terrorist Hilal Sheikh and Usman (FT) on whose instructions, they obtained grenade from Batmaloo Srinagar.

The Police has also arrested two other associates Bilal Ahmad Sheikh S/O Mohd Maqbool Sheikh R/O Saloosa and Naseer Ahmad Dar S/O Ab Majeed Dar R/O Najibhat assisted the accused persons in the commission of the crime. Two hand grenades and 100 grams of narcotic substance have been recovered from the accused persons. Further investigation and links to other cases are under investigation.

Story and Image Credit - Arawat Mehraj