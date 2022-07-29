Jammu & Kashmir: Police Recover Balloon Fitted With Sophisticated GPS Integration Chips

Jammu Police on Thursday night recovered a balloon fitted with a sophisticated GPS Integration Chip in the Domana region of Jammu and Kashmir. Police has sent the suspected chip for analysis.

According to sources, the chip recovered with the balloon is the Trimble company's Antenna Companion Module (ACM). ACM are used for integration with GPS receiver to collect the GPS data of the area.

Reportedly, Investigation agencies are probing into the security threat angle. The Domana region falls near to the Jammu Pooch Highway and it is the same area where a drone was spotted with three IEDs on June 7 and suspected IED was diffused by the army on 14th July.

Notably, several incidents of drone dropping and suspected IEDs have been thwarted by the security forces in the past two months in the Domana area as it is very close to the International border.

Narco-terror Angle Emerges In Drone-dropped 12-kg Heroin Case

Jammu police on Tuesday foiled the drone-dropped "narcotics" smuggling bid in Jammu and Kashmir, a narco-terror angle emerged during the investigation. Notably, on Tuesday, Jammu police recovered 12 kilograms of Heroin along with over Rs 11 lakh in cash and also arrested three people.

According to the preliminary information, the money that was to be minted from the sale of the 12-Kg heroin was to be used for terror financing in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. During the investigation, it was revealed that the banned drug was dropped via drone from Pakistan and was then picked up by the Punjab-based smugglers who then carried the consignment to J&K in a Verna car, indicating a cross-border syndicate of narco-terror.

