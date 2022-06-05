Jammu & Kashmir: Top Hizbul Commander Arrested Alive By Security Forces In Kishtwar

In a major success for the security forces, the commander of the terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen identified as Talib Hussain Gujjar was arrested from Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Saturday, June 4. Notably, the top Hizbul commander was arrested after receiving specific intel reports about his hideouts.

As per the information available so far, a joint operation was carried out by the 17 Rashtriya Rifles and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) who raided his hideout in the district and arrested him alive.

Meanwhile, in what can be termed as a 'major success' for the security forces, the terrorist commander who has been held alive can prove to be an icebreaker for the forces as the terror outfit commander was in active contact with several Pakistani handlers and can reveal details about them. In addition to that, he is also said to be the closest aid to the oldest surviving terrorist Jehangir Saroori aka Mohammad Amin Bhat, and had spent a lot of years with him before parting ways.

Notably, Talib Hussain has been a part of the Pakistan-backed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen for a very long time and was behind several major terror attacks in the Kashmir valley. He is considered an 'A' category terrorist who was on the wanted list for a very long time and the police has been looking out for him for almost years. He was also very active in the Kishtwar region for many years.

In the meantime, while his linkages are being investigated by the police, a statement has been also issued by the police revealing details about the arrest.

J&K Police issues statement on arrest of Hizbul Mujahideen top commander

In a statement released by the police, top terrorist Talib Hussain, son of Late Noor Mohammad Gujjar from Rashgwari Tehsil Nagseni of Kishtwar district was arrested in a joint operation by the Kishtwar Police and 17 RR.

As informed by the police, Talib Hussain had joined the terrorist ranks of the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit in the year 2016 and remained active along with other terrorists in Kishtwar and remained instrumental in reviving militancy by way of recruiting youths in militancy.

However, after having certain disputes with other Hizbul terrorists, he left the outfit and remained active at large.

"The Kishtwar Police worked meticulously on the leads obtained about his whereabouts and pre-empted his move to affect the revival of militancy in the area as he got arrested after dodging the police and other security agencies for a long time," the statement further added.

In the meantime, an FIR of 127/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered in the Kishtwar police station and investigations have been taken up.

