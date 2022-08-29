Jammu Bandh: J&K Bar Association Protests To Demand Multipurpose Complex Within Court

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association (JKHCBA) called for a Jammu bandh today, August 29 in protest against the administration for neglecting their demands for a multipurpose building complex to house all tribunals, registration offices, and commissions for advocates and the general public.

The Chamber of Commerce and Industries, the Traders Federation, and the Retailers Association have also extended their full support for observing the bandh in light of the demands of the lawyers’ body.

Early on Sunday, the advocates took out rallies, encouraging the closure of shops and asking people to observe the bandh. They were also seen preventing traffic movement on roads. Police were deployed in the region in light of the agitation.

Bar Association calls for Jammu Bandh

The JKHCBA on Saturday had `appealed to the people of Jammu to make the Bandh call a grand success. The appeal was made by Bar President MK Bhardwaj while chairing a meeting convened to discuss the preparations for Jammu Bandh.

Jammu Bar president, Advocate MK Bhardwaj said “We have given Jammu bandh call. We were waiting for the response of the government to issue an order to construct a multistory complex within the court premises (Janipur) for accommodating all the tribunals, commissions, and registration work. However, we have not received any such order so far.”

On Saturday evening, a delegation of the Bar Association led by Bhardwaj called on Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal at his residence and apprised him of their demands and grievances. The Chief Justice gave a patient hearing to the delegation and assured to bring their demands to the notice of the Government.