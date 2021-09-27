Jammu: Narco-terror Plot Busted By BSF Along Intl. Border In Akhnoor; 1 Kg Heroin Seized

On Monday, the Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a major bid to push weapons and drugs into Indian territory through the international borders in the Akhnoor area of Jammu. Acting on specific input, the BSF conducted a search operation near the international border and found a bag hidden in thick sarkanda grass. The bag contained 4 pistols, one packet containing narcotics (likely Heroin) weighing about one kg, and fake Indian currency notes worth Rs 2,75,000.

The development comes a day after terrorist Sheikh Sunain Yousuf (Raja), affiliated with terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba’s offshoot 'The Resistance Front', was arrested in the region. Following the arrest of the terrorist, the police, on the basis of credible inputs, informed about the movement of Kashmir-based terrorists to Jammu for a specific task to create terror in the area.

LeT affiliated terrorist arrested in Jammu

"During checking near the railway station of Jammu, one scooter driver dropped a pillion at a distance of about 50-60 metres behind Naka point and fled away. The pillion started moving fast towards near by-lane and was carrying a blue/black bag on his back."

"On this suspicious movement, the police party chased him and he was overpowered at some distance. On preliminary questioning, he disclosed his identity as Sheikh Sunain Yousuf @Raja @Sultan S/O Md. Yousuf Sheikh R/O Gadapora, Shopian,” the police said in a statement.

The police further said, "Sheikh Sunain Yousuf revealed that he had come to Jammu on directions of handler Ahmed khalid @ Hamza@Haqparast, POK an active handler or terrorist of TRF outfit. He was also in touch with valley-based handlers and with the handlers sitting across, through telegram and signal app."

Meanwhile, after his arrest, Jammu city has been put on alert and a manhunt has been launched to nab two of his associates who provided him with support for reconnaissance.