Jammu: NIA Files Supplementary Charge Sheet In 2021 IED Recovery Case; Pakistani TRF Named

In a major development in the 2021 improvised explosive device (IED) recovery, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a supplementary charge sheet before a special court against two persons arrested in the case. The case came to the fore in December 2021 after the premier agency had registered the first charge sheet against three other accused in the case.

NIA files supplementary charge sheet in IED recovery case

The supplementary charge sheet has been filed in the NIA special court against Fayaz Ahmad Khan of village Panzat-Qazigund (Anantnag) and Tawseef Ahmad Wani of Bangdara-Reshipora (Baramulla) on the account of numerous breaches of provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, a spokesperson of the agency told news agency PTI.

On December 22, 2021, the NIA filed the first charge sheet in the NIA court naming Haq, Banihal-resident Talib-ur-Rehman and Nadeem Ayoub Rather of Shopian district's Checki-Choeland village.

Also, the official said that the probe had established that the accused Khan and Wani are members of The Resistance Front (TRF). The duo, in connivance with their Pakistan-based operators, were involved in spreading unlawful activities in the Union Territory.

2021 IED recovery case: NIA says 'larger conspiracy by Pakistani TRF'

Initially, the case was registered at Bahu Fort Police Station in Jammu, following the recovery of the IED from accused Nadeem-ul-Haq from Bhatindi in June and was subsequently taken over by the NIA on July 19, 2021. The NIA official also said that Haq who hails from Banihal in the Ramban district, at the behest of his Pakistani handlers of the TRF attempted to execute an IED explosion in public areas of Jammu.

It is to note that the TRF is a frontal organisation of the outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) which literally means 'army of pure'; this terrorist organisation was responsible for the 2008 attacks in Mumbai, among other high-profile attacks.

"Investigation has unearthed a larger conspiracy hatched by the Pakistani handlers of TRF, involved in recruitment and planning to activate a significant number of radicalised youth through social media platforms to target security personnel and public places with an intention to wage war against the Government of India," the NIA said.