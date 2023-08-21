Jammu Sees Spike In Terror Incidents, But Overall Situation In The Valley Improves: Report

With terror groups shifting their focus to Jammu region to destabilise peace, terror activities in the region have seen a surge in the past four years. A 17-parameter report released by Jammu police shows a rise in grenade attacks, improvised explosive device (IED) blasts and casualties, hit-and-run cases, encounters with terrorists, terror recruitment and arson incidents during the period studied.

The report accessed by Republic shows that out of the 17 parameters, eight have seen a spike in the Jammu region till June 16, 2023.

The report, accessed by Republic, shows that incidents of grenade attacks have seen a 50 per cent rise, with eight incidents being reported in the past four years. Some 13 IED blasts have taken place in the Jammu region as compared to seven a couple of months earlier. Some seven incidents of stand-off fire have been reported against four earlier. There have been 36 encounters with terrorists, while 13 youths have joined terror ranks in the past four years against eight earlier. Some 231 terrorists and their associates have been arrested in the past four years against 73 arrested earlier. Additionally, some eight incidents of arson have also been reported.

Out of the 17 parameters, eight have seen a spike in the Jammu region till June 16, 2023. However, incidents of weapon snatching, stone pelting, hartals, civilian killings, martyrdom of forces and abduction by terrorists have seen a decline in the Jammu region.

Overall security situation in the Union Territory has improved: Report

When asked about the overall situation in the region, Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, said that the overall situation in the region has, in fact, witnessed a significant improvement. He noted that during the initial phase, there were heightened concerns in Kashmir, prompting security forces to adopt a comprehensive and all-encompassing strategy and this approach, encompassing all aspects, has yielded positive results in the Valley. Currently, security forces have extended the same 360-degree approach to the Jammu region, aiming to replicate the success achieved in the Kashmir region. Lieutenant Governor Sinha expressed hope about the future operational success by the forces in the days to come.

The overall security situation in the Union Territory shows a significant development in all the 17 indicators. Grenade attacks have seen a steep decline of 15 per cent, while 77 per cent decline has been reported in IED blast casualties. Some 42 per cent decline has been reported in stand-off fire incidents, while 69 per cent decline has been reported in weapon snatching incidents. A 91 per cent decline has been reported in stone pelting incidents, while 86 per cent decline has been reported in hartal calls. Anti-terror operations have reportedly seen a 19 per cent decline, while 87 per cent decline has been reported in civilian killings. Some 56 per cent decline has been reported in incidents of terror where forces attained martyrdom, whereas 444 per cent increase has been registered in arrest of terrorists and their associates. Furthermore, some 68 per cent decline has been recorded in cases of abduction and 60 per cent decline has been recorded in incidents of arson in the last four years.