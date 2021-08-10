Jantar Mantar Slogans: Delhi Court Reserves Order On Remand Of Ashwini Upadhyay & Others

A Delhi Court on Tuesday reserved its order on the remand applications filed by the city police seeking three days remand of two arrested persons and seven days judicial custody of Supreme Court lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay and four others in connection with the alleged inflammatory slogans being raised at Jantar Mantar during an event last week.

Duty Magistrate Tanvi Khurana after hearing detailed arguments from both sides reserved its order on the applications filed by the Delhi Police.

During the course of the hearing, Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava argued, "In this case, DCP New Delhi received an email from Mr. Ashwini Upadhyay for a gathering of 50-60 persons. The permission was denied on the grounds that Parliament Session is underway and the preparations are on for Independence Day."

"Even after rejection, the said people have gathered and the said gathering raised voices which I won't be able to reiterate here," Mr. Srivastava argued.

Further seeking three days police remand of two of the accused persons - Deepak and Vineet, the Addl. Public Prosecutor said, "We want the Police remand because we want to confront them if they were associated with certain groups. We want to ascertain about the hidden agenda and also from where they have sought the funds for this event."

While seeking judicial custody of Upadhyay and three others, Srivastava submitted, "My friend knows law...he has filed 100+ petitions...he knows the law. He should not have done it when the permission was denied. When Parliament was on and covid is there, in fact, there were preparations for Independence Day was there, they should not have assembled."

Opposing the submissions made by the prosecution, Advocate Ashwini Kumar Dubey appearing for Upadhyay submitted, "My Ladyship should watch the videos before deciding the bail application. The onus of something that happened after me going away from the place of occurrence cannot be placed on me."

He further argued that his client is a lawyer and could not have violated the law. "He should be released on bail immediately," Dubey submitted. He further argued that Upadhay's role is different from that of the other accused.

After being produced before the court, Upadhyay in person submitter before the court, "I am not the organiser...I had an IPS officer with me...Mahant of Kalkaji temple was with me. We left the Venue as soon as the crowd started to swell up."

"My chamber is in Supreme Court...I am living in Delhi...I will cooperate," said Upadhyay appearing in person before the court.

The court has now reserved its order which would be pronounced in the course of the day. In a big development on Tuesday, the Delhi Police detained 6 persons including BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay in connection with the anti-Muslim slogans raised at Jantar Mantar.

The police had registered an FIR against unknown persons after taking cognizance of the multiple videos going viral on social media in this regard. IPC Sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) have been slapped against the accused- Upadhyay, Vinod Sharma, Deepak Singh, Vinit Kranti, Preet Singh, and Deepak.