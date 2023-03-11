Japanese Girl Groped & Harassed During Holi Celebrations In Delhi; Probe Underway

A deplorable video of a Japanese girl being groped and harassed by a group of men in Delhi on the occasion of Holi, which surfaced on social media, is gaining attention from all over the nation. Reportedly, the Delhi police have taken cognisance and sent an email to the Japanese embassy requesting details of the woman in the video. No official complaint has been registered so far.

In the viral video, the men groped the Japanese woman and smeared colors on her. The woman, as seen in the video, struggled to free herself and continued to say "bye bye" while another man smashed an egg on her head. After she managed to rescue herself from one of the men, another man touched her inappropriately.

A video of a Japanese woman allegedly being harassed by men during Holi celebration had gone viral.



Cognisance of video taken, no complaint received so far. Email sent to embassy for details of the woman & information on men seen in the video also being collected: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2023

Swati Maliwal, chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), issued a notice to the Delhi Police to examine the video and arrest the perpetrators.

Very distrubing videos getting viral on social media showing sexual harassment with foreign nationals on Holi! I am issuing notice to Delhi Police to examine these videos and arrest the perpetrators! Completely shameful behaviour! — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) March 10, 2023

The National Commission for Women also tweeted, drawing attention to the video. It asked the Delhi Police to register an FIR in the matter. "@NCWIndia has taken cognizance. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @CPDelhi to immediately file an FIR in the matter. NCW has also sought a fair and time-bound investigation in the matter. A detailed report must be apprised to the commission," the NCW tweeted.