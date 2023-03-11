Last Updated:

Japanese Girl Groped & Harassed During Holi Celebrations In Delhi; Probe Underway

A deplorable video of a Japanese girl being groped and harassed by a group of men in Delhi on the occasion of Holi, surfaced on social media.

Written By
Simran Singh
HoliVideo of Japanese girl being groped, harassed during Holi goes viral, Delhi Police launch Probe

A deplorable video of a Japanese girl being groped and harassed by a group of men in Delhi on the occasion of Holi, which surfaced on social media, is gaining attention from all over the nation. Reportedly, the Delhi police have taken cognisance and sent an email to the Japanese embassy requesting details of the woman in the video. No official complaint has been registered so far.

In the viral video, the men groped the Japanese woman and smeared colors on her. The woman, as seen in the video, struggled to free herself and continued to say "bye bye" while another man smashed an egg on her head. After she managed to rescue herself from one of the men, another man touched her inappropriately.

Swati Maliwal, chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), issued a notice to the Delhi Police to examine the video and arrest the perpetrators.

The National Commission for Women also tweeted, drawing attention to the video. It asked the Delhi Police to register an FIR in the matter. "@NCWIndia has taken cognizance. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @CPDelhi to immediately file an FIR in the matter. NCW has also sought a fair and time-bound investigation in the matter. A detailed report must be apprised to the commission," the NCW tweeted.

